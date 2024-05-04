Ararat Mirzoyan, Toivo Klaar discuss latest developments in Armenia-Azerbaijan relations normalization

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. On April 22, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia received Toivo Klaar, the EU’s Special Representative for South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia.

The interlocutors discussed the issues of the Armenia-EU partnership agenda, the foreign ministry said.

According to the soure, Ararat Mirzoyan and Toivo Klaar touched upon regional topics, including the latest developments in normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.