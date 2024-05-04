EU fully supports the Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiation process - Toivo Klaar

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Toivo Klaar, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia.

The head of the EU delegation to the Republic of Armenia, Ambassador Vassilis Maragos also participated in the meeting.

According to the readout issued by the PM's office, reference was made to the regional situation, negotiations on the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and the border delimitation process. Issues related to Armenia-European Union cooperation and its further development were discussed.

Toivo Klaar once again noted that the EU fully supports the Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiation process with the aim of reaching a comprehensive and lasting settlement, as well as the agreement on the process of delimitation on the basis of the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration.