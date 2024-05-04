Practical opportunity arises for state border between Armenia, Azerbaijan - Civil Contract Secretary

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Armenian National Assembly Civil Contract Faction Artur Hovhannisyan, has commented on the agreement reached between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"For the first time, a practical possibility has arisen to have a delimited and demarcated state border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, where border guards will be stationed instead of armed forces," Hovhannisyan said on social media, referring to the meeting of the border delimitation commissions.