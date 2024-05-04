Entire process of border delimitation between Armenia, Azerbaijan to be based on 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration: Khandanyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. The entire process of border delimitation between Armenia and Azerbaijan will be based on the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration, the Chair of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Relations Sargis Khandanyan said, addressing the agreements reached between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The commissions have agreed that the entire process of border delimitation between Armenia and Azerbaijan will be based on the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration, which is recorded as a fundamental principle of the border delimitation process and this principle should also be recorded in the Regulation of the border liberalization process.

"In today's agreement reached by the border delimitation commissions, the agreement on the principle of the Alma-Ata Declaration is extremely important, and it should remain the main political condition in the further process of delimitation of the state border,"said Khandanyan.

The Prime Minister's Office has responded to written questions from Armenpress regarding the agreement reached between Armenia and Azerbaijan.