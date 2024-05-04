Armenia welcomes G7 statement on the South Caucasus
18:49, 19 April 2024
YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenia welcomes the statement on South Caucasus in G7 Foreign Minister’s meeting communiqué, Armenian Foreign Minister said in a post on X.
"Committed to advancing durable peace in our region based on key principles and agreed documents, including Alma-Ata declaration of 1991, we welcome the respective statement on South Caucasus in G7 Foreign Minister’s Meeting Communiqué," the Foreign Minister said.
