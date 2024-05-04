Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   4 May 2024

Armenia welcomes G7 statement on the South Caucasus

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS.  Armenia welcomes the statement on South Caucasus in G7 Foreign Minister’s meeting communiqué, Armenian Foreign Minister said in a post on X.

"Committed to advancing durable peace in our region based on key principles and agreed documents, including Alma-Ata declaration of 1991, we welcome the respective statement on South Caucasus in G7 Foreign Minister’s Meeting Communiqué," the Foreign Minister said.








