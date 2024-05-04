G7 countries urge Armenia, Azerbaijan to achieve durable peace

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. The G7 Foreign Ministers have called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to remain fully committed to the peace process to achieve a dignified and durable peace based on the principles of non-use of force, respect for sovereignty, the inviolability of borders, and territorial integrity, G7 countries FMs said in a statement issued Friday.

They called on Azerbaijan to fully comply with its obligations under international humanitarian law and encouraged appropriate steps to ensure the safe, dignified, and sustainable return of refugees and displaced persons wishing to come back to their homes.

"The G7 and its members are ready to facilitate further constructive contacts at all levels, notably within the established negotiating frameworks provided by the EU and the USA, whose enduring efforts we commend,” the Minister noted.

"We encourage greater regional cooperation and the re-opening of all borders, including the border between Armenia and Turkey," they stated.

The G7 countries are the USA, Great Britain, Japan, Canada, Italy, Germany and France.