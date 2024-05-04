Senator Menendez regrets lack of determination from USA against Azerbaijan's ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. United States Senator Robert Menendez, discussing the ethnic cleansing by Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh, expressed regret that the leadership of the United States had not been stronger and more determined in responding to that tragedy.

"What we saw with Azerbaijan's ethnic cleansing of Artsakh is deplorable. And I regret that our government was not more forceful. I was pushing them to be far more forceful. And now it is time for us once and for all to insist that the Administration no longer use its waiver to provide arms to the Azerbaijani government," Menendez said.