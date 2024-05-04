Azerbaijan has been ethnically cleansing Armenians from the Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. U.S. Congresswoman Judy Chu announced her commitment to collaborate with colleagues in the Congressional Committee on Armenian Affairs to hold Azerbaijan accountable for ethnic cleansing and aggression in Nagorno-Karabakh during a "Justice for Genocide" event commemorating the victims of the Armenian Genocide, Armenia, and Nagorno-Karabakh in the U.S. Congress.

"Since we last held this commemoration in April, Azerbaijan has been ethnically cleansing 120,000 Armenians from the Nagorno Karabakh. Now, I had the honor of visiting Artsakh myself. I saw such incredible people with a thriving community and it makes me so heartbroken to think that they have been driven from there and that there have been so many that have been imprisoned too. So we must do everything that we can. That's why I continue to work with the Armenian Caucus colleagues here in Congress to hold Azerbaijan accountable for this inexcusable aggression."