YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. During a "Justice for Genocide" event in the U.S. Congress dedicated to commemorating the victims of the Armenian Genocide, Armenia, and Nagorno-Karabakh, Adam Schiff, a member of the U.S. Congress, emphasized that the recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide by the United States must be followed by tangible consequences, as mere strong statements by the Administration are no longer sufficient.

"As we mark the 109th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide with pledges of never again, the democratic and peaceful Armenian people face threats that echo their darkest days. The time for strong statements by the Administration alone has long passed. Real consequences must follow condemnation. Crimes against humanity cannot be ignored and cannot go unanswered. "