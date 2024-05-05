Moscow to host upcoming meeting of CIS Council of Foreign Ministers

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. A regular meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Foreign Ministers Council will be held in Moscow on October 7, CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev said at the Council’s meeting in Minsk.

"We decided to hold the next Foreign Ministers Council meeting on October 7, 2024 in the capital of Moscow," Tass quoted Sergey Lebedev as saying.

Armenia participated at the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CIS held in Minsk at the level of Deputy Foreign Minister.

Eearlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia announced that Ararat Mirzoyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, would not attend the meeting.