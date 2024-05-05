Canada negotiating possible entry into AUKUS alliance

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is exploring the possibility of joining the second phase of AUKUS, a U.S.-led alliance with the United Kingdom and Australia.

The initial pillar of the alliance, forged in 2021, was focused on developing nuclear-powered submarines for Australia, reports The Canadian Press.

Trudeau says Canada will consider whether it needs to purchase nuclear-powered submarines to better ensure it can defend Canadian sovereignty in the Arctic.

He made the comments today as the federal government released its long-awaited defence policy review, which is focused on better protecting Canadian sovereignty in the North.

The plan includes billions of dollars in new spending, but lacks a detailed plan to reach NATO's spending target of two per cent of GDP