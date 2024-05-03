Nikol Pashinyan and Samantha Power meet in Brussels

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with Samantha Power, Administrator of the US Agency for International Development, at the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in Belgium.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to cooperation between the government of the Republic of Armenia and USAID, current programs and upcoming initiatives. In particular, reference was made to USAID's further support for the effective implementation of democratic reforms and institutional reforms in various directions in Armenia.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the Armenian government will firmly continue consistent steps in the direction of reforms and emphasized that it is of strategic importance.

Samantha Power noted that USAID will continue close cooperation with Armenia and is ready to provide continuous support to the programs of the Armenian government for the strengthening and development of democracy.

The interlocutors referred to the humanitarian problems of forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno Karabakh and the steps towards their solution. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan presented the measures implemented by the Armenian government and further steps. The Prime Minister attached importance to the support provided by international partners, including the United States, to forcibly displaced people and emphasized the need for its continuous provision.

In this context, issues related to the further steps of support to forcibly displaced persons, in particular, the issue of housing provision, were discussed.