Good that both sides agreed to resolve issues without new violence - Scholz

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. At the tripartite meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Munich, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed that Germany and Europe are ready to support peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"Germany and Europe are ready to support the peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan within their capabilities. I have confirmed this during the discussions with both countries. It's good that both sides have agreed to resolve open issues without new violence," Scholz posted on X.