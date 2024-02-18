Blinken affirms U.S. commitment to facilitate negotiations and peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Munich emphasized the willingness of the US to continue its efforts in the negotiation and peace process and expressed hope to continue the dialogue.

According to the readout issued by Prime Minister’s office, in his welcoming speech, Pashinyan considered the meeting a very good opportunity to discuss various issues.

“Of course, regional issues are also very important for our agenda. Unfortunately, at this moment there is a new phase of tension between Armenia and Azerbaijan, recently there was a new escalation, which caused big losses. Armenian soldiers were killed on the border with Azerbaijan. I would like to discuss this situation with you as well,"said the Prime Minister.

In his turn, Antony Blinken noted that they appreciate Armenia’s commitment to lasting peace.

The interlocutors discussed topical issues on the agenda of Armenia-US relations, emphasized the consistent development of strategic dialogue.

Reference was made to the process of normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations.

Nikol Pashinyan highly appreciated Mr. Blinken's personal efforts to support the negotiation process and dialogue, in the direction of ensuring peace and stability in the South Caucasus region. The Prime Minister reaffirmed the readiness of the Republic of Armenia to go for concrete solutions, particularly on the basis of the principles already publicly recorded in writing on international platforms.

