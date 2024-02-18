Prime Minister Pashinyan meets with the Prince of Liechtenstein in Munich

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan continues bilateral meetings with international partners within the framework of the Munich Security Conference.



On the second day of the Conference, the first meeting of the Prime Minister was with Regent of Liechtenstein, Hereditary Prince Alois, the PM's Office said in a readout.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to the further development of Armenia-Liechtenstein relations and expansion of cooperation.

In particular, the parties emphasized the deepening of trade and economic ties and the implementation of consistent steps in that direction.

According to the source, the Prince of Liechtenstein emphasized Armenia's membership in the International Criminal Court, Armenia's ambitious agenda for democratic reforms.

In the context of the development of cooperation, the interlocutors emphasized the need to organize high-level mutual visits.

It is noted that the sides exchanged thoughts on the processes taking place in the South Caucasus and in the international arena. Prime Minister Pashinyan presented the principles and positions of the Armenian side in the process of normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations.