Armenian and Iraqi Prime Ministers exchange ideas on regional issues and mutual interests

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of the Prime Ministers of Armenia and Iraq Nikol Pashinyan and Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani took place in Munich.

During the discussion, the leaders emphasized the multi-sectoral cooperation between Armenia and Iraq and underscored the importance of consistently implementing the agreements that had been reached, the PM's Office said.

In this context, they highlighted the significance of the Iraqi president's visit to Armenia last year and the upcoming visit of the Armenian President to Iraq.

Ideas were exchanged on regional issues of importance, as well as other topics of mutual interest.