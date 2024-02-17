Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan meets Kosovo counterpart

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Within the framework of the Munich Security Conference, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti.

According to the readout issued by the Armenian Prime Minister Office, the parties exchanged ideas on the current situation and ongoing processes in the South Caucasus region and the Balkans, as well as ensuring security and stability.



According to the source, the Prime Minister of Kosovo expressed his support to the Armenian people in the context of the events of the recent years, noting that historically both nations are going through a difficult period.



It is noted that the meeting touched on multi-sectoral cooperation, as well as the prospects of cooperation on international platforms.