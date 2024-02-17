Prime Minister participates in the opening ceremony of the Munich Security Conference

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan participated in the opening ceremony of the Munich Security Conference, the PM's Office said.

The Munich Security Conference is attended by dozens of presidents, heads of government and foreign ministers, as well as UN Secretary General António Guterres, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid and others.

Within the framework of the conference, a number of bilateral meetings of Prime Minister Pashinyan are scheduled.