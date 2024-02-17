Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   17 February 2024

Armenian Prime Minister to participate in Munich Security Conference

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will participate in the 2024 Munich Security Conference, his office said Friday.

Pashinyan left for Munich with his spouse Anna Hakobyan.

The Armenian Prime Minister will hold a number of bilateral meetings within the framework of the MSC.

The PM’s delegation includes Defense Minister Suren Papikyan. 








