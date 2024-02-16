Ararat Mirzoyan met with President of the Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan on February 14 met with Claude Wiseler, President of the Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg. Members of the Luxembourg parliament's bureau and the committee on foreign affairs also participated in the meeting, the foreign ministry said.

During the meeting, the parties emphasized the role of parliamentary diplomacy in the dynamic development of high-level political dialogue between Armenia and Luxembourg.

The Armenian Foreign Minister presented the latest events regarding the security situation in the South Caucasus. A detailed reference was made to Armenia’s approaches to the key issues of the draft agreement on the regulation of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which are based on fundamental principles well-known to the civilized world.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia emphasized the importance of steps to restrain the destabilization of the situation in the region. Parliamentarians highly appreciated the decision of the Armenian government to open a diplomatic representation in Luxembourg, describing it as an expression of close friendship.