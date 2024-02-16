Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   16 February 2024

Armenia and Iran to increase trade turnover to $3 billion

Armenia and Iran to increase trade turnover to $3 billion

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS.  Armenia and Iran have agreed to increase the bilateral trade turnover to 3 billion dollars annually, the Head of the Organization for Planning and Budget Davoud Manzour said, IRNA reports.

At the closing of the 18th meeting of the Iran-Armenia Joint Economic Commission, the Republic of Armenia and the Islamic Republic of Iran signed an agreement on economic cooperation covering 19 areas.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]