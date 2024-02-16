Armenia and Iran to increase trade turnover to $3 billion
20:35, 15 February 2024
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and Iran have agreed to increase the bilateral trade turnover to 3 billion dollars annually, the Head of the Organization for Planning and Budget Davoud Manzour said, IRNA reports.
At the closing of the 18th meeting of the Iran-Armenia Joint Economic Commission, the Republic of Armenia and the Islamic Republic of Iran signed an agreement on economic cooperation covering 19 areas.
