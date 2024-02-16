We suggest Azerbaijan accelerate the delimitation process - Armenia’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenia suggests Azerbaijan accelerate the delimitation process based on the Prague agreement of October 6, 2022 and reiterates the willingness of the Republic of Armenia, reads the statement of the spokesperson of the Armenian Foreign Ministry Ani Badalyan.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan made a comment regarding the speech made by the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan during the Government session on February 15, in relation to which we would like to remind that on 6 October 2022 in Prague Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed in written form that they recognize each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty based on 1991 Alma-Ata declaration and that the Alma-Ata declaration will be the political basis for the process of demarcation.

We suggest Azerbaijan accelerate the delimitation process based on this agreement, and we reiterate the willingness of the Republic of Armenia, " Ani Badalyan said in a statement.