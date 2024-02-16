Bulgaria ready to support Armenia in establishing peace in the region – Speaker

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Bulgaria welcomes the "Crossroads of Peace" project and is ready to support Armenia in establishing peace in the region, the President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Bulgaria Rosen Zhelyazkov said during the meeting with his Armenian counterpart Alen Simonyan, who is in Bulgaria on an official visit, the press service of the Armenian National Assembly said in a statement.

On February 15, the delegation led by the President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia Alen Simonyan who is in Bulgaria on an official visit, met with Rosen Zhelyazkov and Bulgarian parliamentarians.

The meeting started with a private conversation between the leaders of the both parliaments, which was followed by a meeting in an extended format.

The parties lauded the existing close relations between Armenia and Bulgaria, stressing that they are based on historically formed friendship, common values and cultural ties between the two peoples.

Alen Simonyan, welcoming the President of the National Assembly of Bulgaria, thanked for the invitation to the meeting and the warm reception.

Simonyan noted that the inter-parliamentary relations play a significant role in the bilateral interstate relations between Armenia and Bulgaria.

"Regular high-level inter-parliamentary dialogue will be a great potential in the development of Armenia-Bulgaria relations. We should promote the process of bilateral exchange of students and the activities of friendly groups", said Alen Simonyan.

Rosen Zhelyazkov referred to the Armenian community in Bulgaria, which has a great contribution to the establishment of fraternal relations between the Armenian and Bulgarian peoples. He also emphasized the activities of the Armenian-Bulgarian trade and economic chamber, the intergovernmental commission and parliamentary friendly groups.

Referring to the regional situation, Alen Simonyan highlighted Bulgaria's support in the "Crossroads of Peace" project put forward by the Armenian government, particularly in the context of the settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiations and the establishment of security and peace in the region.

"Bulgaria welcomes the "Crossroads of Peace" project and is ready to support Armenia in establishing peace in the region," said the President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Bulgaria Rosen Zhelyazkov.

The parties exchanged ideas on Armenia-EU visa liberalization, bilateral and multilateral trade, economic and cultural cooperation.

At the end of the meeting, Alen Simonyan signed in the Book of Honorable Guests.