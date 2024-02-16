Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   16 February 2024

Armenia, Iran sign economic cooperation agreements

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and Iran have signed agreements on economic cooperation in 19 different sectors during their intergovernmental commission meeting, IRNA reports.

The session was co-chaired by Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan and Iranian Vice President, Planning and Budget Organization Head Davoud Manzour in Tehran.








