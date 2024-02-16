Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   16 February 2024

Anna Yeghiazaryan elected President of Armenian Red Cross Society

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. On February 15, at the 28th extraordinary assembly of the Armenian Red Cross Society (ARCS) convened by the 1/3 of the members of the ARCS, Anna Yeghiazaryan was elected President of the organization, ARCS said in a press release.

Since 2005, Yeghiazaryan has been the Secretary General/Executive Director of the ARCS.








