Armenian Prime Minister to participate in first Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels, says ambassador

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has confirmed his participation in the Nuclear Energy Summit to be held in Brussels in March 2024, according to the Ambassador of Belgium to Armenia Eric De Muynck.

“A nuclear energy summit will be organized on March 21 in Brussels and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has already confirmed his participation,” the Belgian Ambassador said in an interview with Armenpress when asked on possible bilateral visits between the two countries. “He will be in Brussels during that time and will have the chance to meet with representatives of the Belgian government.”

Following the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Atoms4NetZero initiative, leaders from around the world will gather at a Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels in March to highlight the role of nuclear energy in addressing the global challenges to reduce the use of fossil fuels, enhance energy security and boost economic development.

Hosted jointly by the IAEA and Belgium, the Summit will take place on 21-22 March 2024.

Co-chaired by IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, it will be the highest-level meeting to date exclusively focused on the topic of nuclear energy, which is attracting growing interest from many countries because it can both help to cut the consumption of fossil fuels while meeting rising demand for low-carbon dispatchable electricity.