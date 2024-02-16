Armenia has exclusively legitimate goals in defense area – PM’s response to Azeri accusations on arms acquisitions

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has responded to Azerbaijan’s accusations regarding Armenia’s arms acquisitions.

“Azerbaijan continues threatening rhetoric regarding our military reforms and arms acquisitions by Armenia. Having a strong and combat ready military is the legitimate right of every country,” Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting. “No one can deny this. Armenia recognizes the territorial integrity of all neighboring countries and doesn’t have any goals outside its own territory. By the way, this is our long-term strategy because we believe that legitimacy is a highly important component for ensuring the security of the Republic of Armenia. The Republic of Armenia has exclusively legitimate goals in the defense sector, which is the protection of its internationally recognized territories,” Pashinyan said.