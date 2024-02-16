Armenian government plans to buy former French president’s Paris mansion for embassy

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government plans to buy a €23,000,000 building in Paris which was once the private mansion of the late ex-President of France Valéry Giscard d'Estaing. The building will house the Armenian embassy in France.

The mansion is located in the 16th arrondissement of Paris.

The decision on approving the purchase is included in the February 15 Cabinet meeting agenda.

In accordance with an agreement between the government and the seller, the government must pay 10% of the total amount as a prepayment. The Cabinet meeting’s item is on approving the provision of 2,3 million euros for the prepayment.