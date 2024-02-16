LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 14-02-24

LONDON, FEBUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 14 February:

The price of aluminum up by 0.32% to $2223.00, copper price up by 0.52% to $8234.00, lead price down by 1.66% to $2011.00, nickel price up by 2.00% to $16360.00, tin price up by 2.42% to $27500.00, zinc price down by 0.06% to $2311.00, molybdenum price stood at $46750.00, cobalt price stood at $28550.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.