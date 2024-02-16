Prime Minister receives the newly appointed Ambassador of Greece to Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan receives the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Greece to Armenia Christos Sofianopoulos, who has just assumed the diplomatic mission in our country, the PM's Office said in a readout.

According to the source, the Prime Minister congratulated the Ambassador and wished him productive activities for the further development and strengthening of Armenia-Greece friendly relations. Nikol Pashinyan emphasized the continuous development of cooperation in all spheres, including the expansion of trade and economic ties, implementation of new joint projects. Noting that Armenia has a comprehensive agenda with Greece, and in the context of its implementation, the Prime Minister emphasized the active and intensive cooperation between the Governments.

It is noted that the interlocutors discussed issues related to the organization of high-level mutual visits in the near future, the agenda of multi-sectoral cooperation between Armenia and Greece, cooperation between Armenia and the European Union, democratic reforms implemented in our country, and the processes taking place in the South Caucasus. The sides exchanged thoughts on other topics of mutual interest.