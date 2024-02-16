Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 14-02-24

YEREVAN, 14 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 14 February, USD exchange rate down by 0.66 drams to 403.57 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 3.50 drams to 431.98 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 4.41 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 5.68 drams to 506.36 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 290.58 drams to 25899.55 drams. Silver price down by 1.07 drams to 296.74 drams.