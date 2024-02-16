Borrell regards Armenia's decision to join the Rome Statute as courageous

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Josep Borrell, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has welcomed the initiatives of the Armenian government in the direction of reforms in the field of justice and the fight against corruption.

As reported by the Armenpress Brussels correspondent, Borrell made the remarks during a joint press conference with Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan.

Borrell announced that he welcomed the steps taken in the justice reform, the fight against corruption and encouraged Armenia to further address challenges in the fight against discrimination, hate speech and disinformation.

Borrell also referred to Armenia's decision to join the Rome Statute, assessing it as an important and courageous decision.