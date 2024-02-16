EU reaffirms commitment to expand security cooperation with Armenia: Borrell

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. The European Union reaffirms its commitment to expanding cooperation with Armenia in the field of security and defense.

According to the Armenpress Brussels correspondent, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said during the joint press conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan following the results of the 5th session of the Armenia-EU Partnership Council.

"Today's discussions clearly showed that our relations are developing in a positive direction. We have addressed all the aspects of our relationship within the framework of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement. We recognize, however, that we still need to work to realize the full potential of this agreement. We have decided to start a new agenda of very ambitious partnership between the European Union and Armenia," said Borrell.