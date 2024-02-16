Azerbaijan's reaction is disproportionate: Josep Borrell on Azerbaijani aggression

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has addressed deadly Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia on February 12, which resulted in four Armenian casualties.

According to the Armenpress correspondent, Borrell first recalled the statement issued by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan on February 12 that a soldier was allegedly injured as a result of a shot fired by the Armenian armed forces, and then noted that Azerbaijan's response was disproportionate.

"This once again underscores the necessity and urgency of establishing a distance between the opposing forces. This is what the European Union has been demanding for a long time. I reaffirm the full and complete commitment of the European Union to support sustainable peace based on the recognition of sovereignty, inviolability of borders, and territorial integrity," Borrell said.