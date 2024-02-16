Artur Aleksanyan will fight for 7th European gold medal

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Olympic champion, four-time world champion, 6-time European champion Artur Aleksanyan has reached the final of the European Championship taking place in the capital of Romania, Bucharest and will compete for the title of European champion for the 7th time.

Artur Aleksanyan (97 kg) defeated Abubakar Khaslakhanov (competing under a neutral flag) 5:1 in the semifinals.