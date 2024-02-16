Armenia-EU partnership agenda enriched with new important mechanisms – Foreign Minister

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. The Armenia-EU agenda has been enriched with new important mechanisms, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan announced this at the end of the fifth meeting of the EU-Armenia Partnership Council during the joint press conference with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.



The parties noted with satisfaction that since the latest session, the Armenia-EU agenda has been enriched with new important mechanisms. Security, economy and mobility issues were at the center of the discussion.



Ararat Mirzoyan, highlighting the political and security dialogue and the deployment of EU observation mission on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, noted that the EU continues to be one of Armenia's main trade partners in the economic sphere.



"We have agreed to utilize all the existing mechanisms to further strengthen trade and economic ties, both at the bilateral level and through regional projects. In this regard, the importance of Armenia's participation in the Black Sea electric cable project, as well as the effective implementation of economic and investment programs was emphasized," said Mirzoyan.



The Armenian Foreign Minister touched on the process of liberalization of the visa regime and emphasized that all the necessary requirements have been fulfilled and it is time to start a dialogue on the liberalization of the visa regime between Armenia and the EU.

"This is a choice that will bring our people together and ensure tangible results of our cooperation," Mirzoyan said.