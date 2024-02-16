Armenian Foreign Minister, EU’s Borrell discuss latest Azeri provocation

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Vice President of the European Commission, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell held a meeting on February 13 in Brussels ahead of the Armenia-EU Partnership Council meeting.

Views were exchanged around Armenia-EU Partnership agenda issues, the foreign ministry said in a readout.

The course of implementation of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), democratic developments in Armenia, as well as the joint steps implemented for developing partnership in new directions and the existing prospects were also discussed.

The security issues in the South Caucasus were discussed.

The February 13 Azerbaijani military provocation in Syunik Province, Armenia was also discussed. FM Mirzoyan emphasized that the provocation once again showcases that Azerbaijan is seeking pretexts to escalate the situation on the border and is continuously attempting to derail the efforts of the actors interested in stability and security in the South Caucasus aimed at resuming the talks. The suppression of further actions aimed at destabilization in the South Caucasus was highlighted.

4 Armenian soldiers were killed and 1 was wounded when Azerbaijani forces opened gunfire at an Armenian military post in Syunik province on February 13.