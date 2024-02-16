Council of Europe Secretary General issues statement after Azerbaijani gunfire kills 4 Armenian troops

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić has expressed concern on what she described as “exchange of fire” along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border after Azeri forces shot and killed 4 Armenian troops in Syunik province.

“Concerned about reports of exchange of fire along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border. Call on both sides to abstain from the use of force. Dialogue is the only way to lasting peace,” Marija Pejčinović Burić said in a post on X.

4 Armenian soldiers were killed and 1 was wounded in the early morning of February 13 when Azerbaijani forces opened gunfire at a military position near Nerkin Hand, Syunik Province.