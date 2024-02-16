Azerbaijan falsely accuses Armenia of opening fire – Defense Ministry

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani authorities are generating fake news targeting the Armenian military, the Ministry of Defense has warned.

The Azeri Defense Ministry, in its latest statement, falsely accused the Armenian military of opening fire at Azeri posts.

“The statement issued by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, alleging that between 20:50 and 23:40 on February 12, the units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia fired in the direction of Azerbaijani positions situated in the northeastern part of the border, is untrue,” the Ministry of Defense said.