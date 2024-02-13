Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   13 February 2024

Armenia's minefield maps, transferred to Azerbaijan, provided to some international partners - Foreign Ministry

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS.  The minefield maps obtained through surveys among former officials of Nagorno-Karabakh, were handed over to the Azerbaijani side on January 26, aiming to address humanitarian issues and as a way of building trust,  according to the publication on the Armenian Public TV.

"Considering the unnecessary speculations on the subject by Azerbaijan, the Republic of Armenia has also provided these maps to certain international partners, who, if necessary, can also be involved in the process of verifying their accuracy," stated the Foreign Ministry.








