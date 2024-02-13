Prime Minister receives the chairman of the EEC Board

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Bakytzhan Sagintayev, the PM's Office said in a readout.

The Prime Minister once again congratulated Mr. Sagintayev on the occasion of assuming the new position and wished him productive activities.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to the priorities and programs of the Armenian presidency in the Eurasian Economic Union. The sides exchanged thoughts on topics related to cooperation and economic development within the EAEU framework.

Reference was also made to Armenian Government’s "Crossroads of Peace" project.