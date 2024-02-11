Prime Minister Pashinyan chairs Civil Contract steering group meeting
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Saturday in Ashtarak chaired a steering group meeting of the Civil Contract party.
Civil Contract legislators and local officials participated in the meeting, the party said in a press release.
Prime Minister Pashinyan delivered a speech and held a Q&A with the party members.
