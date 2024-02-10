Tehran to host Armenia-Iran Intergovernmental Commission meeting next week

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan attended on February 9 the official reception dedicated to the 45th anniversary of the Iranian Islamic Revolution, the country’s national day.

In his speech, Grigoryan congratulated the friendly people of Iran and noted that the age-old relations between Armenia and Iran are based on mutual trust, respect and sincere friendship.

“The governments of our countries are displaying the necessary political will and are making all efforts in the direction of expanding the high-level political ties and interstate cooperation. The rich agenda of bilateral ties is a vivid testament to this,” he said.

He welcomed the interest and involvement of Iranian companies in the implementation of strategic projects for Armenia. “We attach great importance to the close contacts and constructive cooperation between the leaders of Armenia and Iran , as well as our executive and legislative authorities,” Grigoryan said.

Grigoryan said that together with Iranian Vice President Davoud Manzour he will co-chair the meeting of the Armenia-Iran Intergovernmental Commission in Tehran next week.

“Iran is an important partner for us, with whom our friendly and constructive relations not only bring good for our peoples, but are also a serious factor for ensuring stability and development in the entire region. In this context, I’d like to emphasize that our government highly appreciates the Iranian top leadership’s unambiguous stance on the inviolability of the territorial integrity and borders of the Republic of Armenia,” Grigoryan said, adding that there is a historic chance to make joint efforts to further strengthen the friendly relations between Armenia and Iran.