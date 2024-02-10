France expresses ‘unconditional, full and steadfast commitment’ in support of Armenia’s sovereignty and resilience

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné expressed ‘unconditional, full and steadfast commitment in support of Armenia’s sovereignty and resilience’ during his meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, the French foreign ministry said in its readout of the February 9 meeting in Paris.

The French FM ‘signaled France’s unconditional, full and steadfast commitment in support of Armenia’s sovereignty and resilience.’ The ministers discussed the ‘priorities for strengthening our bilateral cooperation projects, particularly the development of infrastructure projects in the fields of transport, energy and water,’ the French foreign ministry said.

“They also spoke about bolstering relations between the European Union and Armenia. Furthermore, France is continuing to step up its humanitarian support for Armenia and the refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh, with aid now amounting to €29 million in 2023 and enabling us to support actions by NGOs, the ICRC, the Armenian Red Cross and United Nations agencies to welcome and take social, medical, educational and financial care of these especially vulnerable people. Finally, the ministers reviewed discussions aimed at normalizing relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Minister reiterated France’s support for the mediation efforts of the European Union and United States. There can be no just and lasting peace without respect for international law, sovereignty, territorial integrity and the inviolability of the two States’ borders,” the French foreign ministry added.