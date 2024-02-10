Meeting between the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and France starts in Paris

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and the Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Stéphane Séjourné has commenced in Paris, the foreign ministry said.

''The Armenian Foreign Minister has arrived in France. The meeting of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and the Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Stéphane Séjourné which encompasses a wide range of issues pertaining to both bilateral partnership and regional issues has launched," the statement reads.