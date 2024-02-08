Russia and Armenia share mutual obligations in preserving territorial integrity and sovereignty: Zakharova

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS: The Russian Federation and the Republic of Armenia have obligations towards each other, including ensuring territorial integrity, sovereignty preservation and security.



The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova said at a briefing with journalists on February 7, in response to a journalist's question whether Russia had received any signals from Armenia regarding the change of the foreign political vector.



"Our countries continue to be partners, and we hope that the Armenian authorities will take all that into account amidst the current geopolitical changes, making the right choice.