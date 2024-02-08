Russia and Armenia share mutual obligations in preserving territorial integrity and sovereignty: Zakharova
20:31, 7 February 2024
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS: The Russian Federation and the Republic of Armenia have obligations towards each other, including ensuring territorial integrity, sovereignty preservation and security.
The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova said at a briefing with journalists on February 7, in response to a journalist's question whether Russia had received any signals from Armenia regarding the change of the foreign political vector.
"Our countries continue to be partners, and we hope that the Armenian authorities will take all that into account amidst the current geopolitical changes, making the right choice.
Yerevan is also under collective security guarantees of the CSTO, including in the event of possible military aggression," said Zakharova, emphasizing that there is a legal document base between Russia and Armenia in the fields of security and military-technical cooperation.
