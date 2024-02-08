Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   8 February 2024

Netherlands to deliver six more F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS.  The Netherlands is preparing to deliver six additional F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Minister of Defense of the Netherlands Kajsa Ollongren said this in a post on the social platform X.

“The Netherlands Ministry of Defence is readying 6 additional F-16 fighter aircraft for delivery to Ukraine. This brings the total number to 24 F-16s. Ukraine's aerial superiority is essential for countering Russian aggression,” she posted.








