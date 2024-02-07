Explosion brings down 2 houses in Yerevan suburbs

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Two houses in Yerevan's Erebuni district collapsed Monday morning as a result of an explosion, Internal Affairs Ministry spokesperson Narek Sargsyan told Armenpress.

There were no reports on casualties. However, eyewitnesses said 2 people are trapped in the rubble. The cause of the blast at 34 Nor Aresh Street wasn't immediately clear. Police received the 911 call on an explosion at 11:43.