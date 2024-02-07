Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   7 February 2024

Explosion brings down 2 houses in Yerevan suburbs

Explosion brings down 2 houses in Yerevan suburbs

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Two houses in Yerevan's Erebuni district collapsed Monday morning as a result of an explosion, Internal Affairs Ministry spokesperson Narek Sargsyan told Armenpress.

There were no reports on casualties. However, eyewitnesses said 2 people are trapped in the rubble. The cause of the blast at 34 Nor Aresh Street wasn't immediately clear. Police received the 911 call on an explosion at 11:43.




Print Print    |  Հայերեն  |  ქარ  |  中文 |  AMP Version




youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]