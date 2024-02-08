LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 02-02-24

LONDON, FEBUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 2 February:

The price of aluminum down by 0.22% to $2246.00, copper price down by 0.35% to $8515.00, lead price down by 0.47% to $2140.00, nickel price up by 0.83% to $16370.00, tin price down by 0.62% to $25800.00, zinc price down by 0.80% to $2468.00, molybdenum price stood at $46750.00, cobalt price stood at $29135.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.