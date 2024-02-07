PM Pashinyan lauds reforms for upgrade in Transparency International CPI score

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has commented on the Transparency International Corruption Perception Index (CPI) 2023 report, which shows that Armenia has stopped the regress in its score.

“The year before we had a regress in the score of the Transparency International Corruption Perception index. We addressed this issue at the Cabinet meeting and now we can say that we have stopped the regress and we have a bit progress,” Pashinyan said Thursday at the Cabinet meeting.

PM Pashinyan highlighted one sentence from the Transparency International report, "Despite facing challenging security threats – like many countries in the region – Armenia has the potential to navigate such difficulties and turn strong policies into better control of corruption."

“This is a very objective sentence,” Pashinyan said.

“This means that having faced security challenges in the previous period, a context was formed that this wasn’t the most important issue, and that security issues should be dealt with. But I’d like to remind you that when we had very concrete crises in various situations, we publicly agreed that our work is to stay on track on the strategic agenda and continue the work. Unequivocally, today many countries and international organizations are taking note of the unusual manifestations of our resilience. And this is because even in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023, our reforms agenda did not stop not for a minute. We’ve raised the level of our resilience thanks to our reforms, and we must continue that path,” Pashinyan said.

Armenia’s CPI 'score,' measured on a 100-point scale, rose from 46 to 47 in 2023.

Armenia ranks 62nd out of 180 countries and territories evaluated in the Transparency International Corruption Perception Index (CPI).